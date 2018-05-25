K-State's Brown returns for senior season, out of NBA draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr. withdrew from the NBA draft on Friday, deciding instead to return to the Wildcats for his senior season.

The 6-foot-3 Brown has started 83 of 105 games during his career, and already ranks third on the school's career list with 189 steals. He averaged 15.9 points last season. With 1,283 points, Brown is just outside the top 10 on Kansas State's career scoring list.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber says Brown made the right decision by exploring his dream of playing in the NBA, and he "now realizes where he needs to improve in the next year to reach that goal."

Brown is expected to anchor a team that returns all five starters and all its major bench pieces after winning 25 games and reaching the Elite Eight last season.