Mann, Wolf lead Louisville past Duke 9-2 at ACC tourney

DURHAM, N.C. — Devin Mann drove in three runs, Adam Wolf struck out nine and Louisville beat Duke 9-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Josh Stowers and Zach Britton each had two-run singles during the four-run first inning that put the fifth-seeded Cardinals (42-16) in control.

Louisville has won five straight and 10 of 11, and after going 2-0 in pool play, will play 12th-seeded Pittsburgh on Saturday in the semifinals.

Mann's three-run double chased starter Mitch Stallings during the four-run fourth that broke the game open, and he came around to score on Logan Wyatt's sacrifice fly.