Ex-champ Lemieux fails to make weight

QUEBEC — Former world middleweight champion David Lemieux's bout with Karim Achour of France will go ahead even if the Montreal boxer failed to make the 160-pound weight limit.

Lemieux (38-4) came in two pounds overweight at Friday's weigh-in.

He will cede 20 per cent of his purse to Achour (26-4-3) and two minor belts — the WBC international and WBC Francophone titles — will not be in play as scheduled when they meet Saturday night at the Centre Videotron. Achour weighed in at 159 pounds.

The amount of Lemieux's purse was not disclosed.

Promoter Camille Estephan said Lemieux, who has come in overweight once before, will move up to the 168-pound super-middleweight division for his next fights. He said Lemieux followed his usual diet to the letter and still wasn't able to make the limit.

"We watched him suffer the last few days in the gym to make a weight that has become difficult for him to reach," said Estephan. "Our fighters' health is a priority and it is unthinkable that David be put in a situation like this again."

Lemieux won the IBF middleweight title with a victory over Hassan N'Dam in June 2015, but ceded it four months later to unified champion Gennady Golovkin. He won his next four fights, but then lost a one-sided decision in his last outing on Dec. 16 to WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Contender Custio Clayton (14-0) of Dartmouth, N.S., made weight for his welterweight clash with Stephen Danyo (14-0-3) for the minor IBF international and WBO international titles. A win may lift Clayton to a top-five ranking and move the 2012 Canadian Olympian closer to a world title bout.

By The Canadian Press