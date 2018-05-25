Osuna's administrative leave extended through June 4

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has extended the administrative leave of Toronto closer Roberto Osuna through June 4, the third time the initial seven-day period was lengthened.

Osuna was put on administrative leave by MLB on May 8, and MLB earlier this week extended the leave through May 28. The latest extension was announced Friday.

The pitcher was charged with one count of assault, according to Toronto Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu. Osuna, who is from Mexico, is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

Osuna remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million salary but is ineligible to play. Administrative leave is not considered discipline.