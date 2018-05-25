Angels' Rene Rivera out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Angels catcher Rene Rivera had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and likely will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks.

Dr. Brian Schultz operated on Friday in Los Angeles following an MRI.

"It's obviously a tough break for Rene right now, a tough break for us," manager Mike Scioscia said.

A 10-year major league veteran, Rivera is hitting .259 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 59 plate appearances over 22 games as backup to Martin Maldonado. Rivera was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 20, a move retroactive to May 17.