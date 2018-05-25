Hess, Orioles overcome Rays bullpen for 2-0 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — David Hess pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, helping the Baltimore Orioles overcome a strong effort from Tampa Bay's bullpen in a 2-0 win over the Rays on Friday night.

Danny Valencia doubled in a run off starter Sergio Romo, and Jonathan Schoop went deep against Ryan Yarbrough, spoiling a an impressive opener for the Rays' relievers as the team plans to use bullpen days in all three games this weekend. Yarbrough replaced Romo (1-1) after two outs and struck out eight over seven solid innings, tying a franchise record for strikeouts by a relief pitcher.

Hess (2-1) walked three and struck out three. Both of his wins have come against Tampa Bay.

Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

The game started about an hour after the Rays traded outfielder Denard Span and closer Alex Colome to the Seattle Mariners for pitching prospects Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero. Span had been penciled in as the Rays' leadoff hitter.

Romo, starting for the third time in seven days as the front man in the Rays' "bullpen day" strategy, allowed an RBI double to Valencia after Adams Jones singled. Romo is also scheduled to start Sunday's series finale.

Jones, who has hit safely in 19 of 22 games in May, had three of Baltimore's nine hits.

The Rays had Brad Miller picked off second base, Mallex Smith caught stealing, and Joey Wendle thrown out trying to advance on a pitch that got away from catcher Andrew Susac — all in the first four innings.

RAYS ADD GOMEZ, FONT

The Rays will replace Span and Colome on their 25-man roster by activating OF Carlos Gomez and adding RHP Wilmer Font, who was acquired in a trade Friday from the Oakland Athletics. Gomez went on the disabled list May 16 with a right groin strain.