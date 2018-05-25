Toronto Marlies to play for Calder Cup

Garret Sparks made 19 saves for the win as Lyon stopped 26-of-28 shots for the Philadelphia Flyers' AHL affiliate.

Sparks has followed up a superb regular season in which he won the the Aldege 'Baz' Bastien Memorial award as the AHL's outstanding goaltender by going 10-2 with a 1.96 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in the playoffs.

"I think first of all it starts from the goalie out. I thought Sparks had a phenomenal series, he continued his strong play," said Marlies forward Colin Greening.

The Marlies found themselves in a must-win situation against the Utica Comets in the first round, but have been on cruise control since beating the Comets in Game 5 to take the best-of-five series 3-2.

They swept the Syracuse Crunch 4-0 in Round 2 before completing the same feat against the Phantoms to capture the Eastern Conference title for the first time since 2012.

"Everyone's happy," said Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe.

"Whether you're someone that's just gotten here or someone who's been here for a while like myself, you finally get over that hump and you feel something special brewing around here even just to get to the finals is just a heck of an accomplishment."

Toronto will host Game 1 of the Calder Cup final at Ricoh Coliseum on Saturday, June 2. The Marlies will face the winner of the Western Conference final between the Rockford IceHogs and Texas Stars.

The 2012 Marlies, coached by Dallas Eakins, were swept by Jon Cooper's Norfolk Admirals in the Calder Cup final. Mike Zigomanis was Toronto's leading scorer that year while Nazem Kadri was in his second pro season. The Admirals, who at the time were the Tampa Bay Lightning's farm team, went on to produce forwards Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn.

By The Canadian Press