Astros rally vs Miller, pour it on for 11-2 win over Indians

CLEVELAND — Jose Altuve tied it in the eighth inning with a two-run double off Andrew Miller and then scored the go-ahead run on Marwin Gonzalez's squeeze bunt, and the Houston Astros scored 11 times in the final two innings to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-2 on Friday night.

Houston rallied hard for their fifth straight victory, getting three runs off Miller (1-3) during a four-run eighth before George Springer's three-run homer helped make it a blowout in the ninth.

Miller was pulled after allowing Altuve's double, and Gonzalez then laid down a perfect bunt toward the mound off Cody Allen. Allen picked up the ball, but his flip to catcher Yan Gomes was too late to get Altuve as he dived across the plate.

Springer's homer off Josh Tomlin highlighted the ninth, when the Astros sent 10 batters to the plate. Houston has won 13 of 16 and is 4-1 against Cleveland this season.