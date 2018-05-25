Gray settles down after rough start, Rockies beat Reds 5-4

DENVER — Pinch-hitter Noel Cuevas came through with a tiebreaking triple in the sixth inning, Jon Gray settled down after a shaky start and the Colorado Rockies began a long homestand by beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Friday night.

Nolan Arenado homered early for Colorado in the first of nine in a row at Coors Field, where the NL West-leading Rockies have struggled this season. The team is tied for the second-fewest home wins (eight) in the majors.

Grey (5-6) threw 100 pitches over six taxing innings in allowing four runs. He didn't have his command early on, but finally found some semblance of a groove. Typically this season, it's been the good or the bad with Gray and nothing in between.

Consider: In his six losses, he has a 10.05 ERA. In his five wins, he has a 1.36 mark.