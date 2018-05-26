Keselowski becomes first repeat winner on Xfinity Series

CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski became the first repeat winner on the Xfinity Series this season, taking the rain-delayed race Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Cup driver has 38 Xfinity victories, also winning the rain-delayed Phoenix race in March.

Keselowski driver won in overtime after the yellow flag came out for debris on the track with two laps remaining in the scheduled 200-lap race. He took off in Team Penske's No. 22 Ford on a restart with two laps remaining and held off Cole Custer.

Christopher Bell was third, followed by Ty Dillon and points leader Elliott Sadler.