Liverpool's Karius earns unwelcome spot in soccer infamy

KIEV, Ukraine — On Liverpool's night of tears in the Champions League final, goalkeeper Loris Karius cried long and hard.

True, the decisive goal in Real Madrid's 3-1 win on Saturday was a sublime scissor-kick by substitute Gareth Bale that the 24-year-old German could do nothing to stop.

But Madrid's other two goals came from major errors by Karius that verged on the ridiculous.

Gifting Karim Benzema an opening goal in the 51st minute let Madrid take control after Liverpool were better for much of the first half.

Spilling Bale's long-range shot into the net in the 83rd meant there was no way back for Liverpool at 3-1 down to the two-time defending champion.

At the final whistle, Karius put his hands to his head and slumped to his knees in his goalmouth.

No teammate came to console him and he then lay flat out, face to the turf hiding his tears.

"It's not about him and the mistakes he might have made, it's about the team. We weren't good enough on the night," Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson told British broadcaster BT Sport.

Liverpool had threatened to sweep Madrid aside in an impressive first 25 minutes.

Then star forward Mohamed Salah's left shoulder was injured when he was dragged to the ground in a tangling fall with wily Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.