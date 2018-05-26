Warner sits first in decathlon at Hypo

GOTZIS, Austria — Canadian decathlete Damian Warner was at the top of the standings after the first day of competition at the Hypo Meeting on Saturday.

Warner, from London, Ont., had 4565 points after the 100-metre dash, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400-metre race.

It was his first competition after withdrawing from the decathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on April 10.

Warner's bid to defend his Commonwealth title crumbled after failing to clear a height in the pole vault at Carrara Stadium.