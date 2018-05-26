Crawford helps Giants beat Cubs 5-4

MAKING MOVES

The Cubs placed right-hander Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list with right triceps tendinitis, part of a flurry of pregame moves.

Catcher Victor Caratini was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Veteran catcher Chris Gimenez and left-handed reliever Randy Rosario were brought up from the minors, and infielder Efren Navarro was designated for assignment.

Darvish is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in his first season after finalizing a $126 million, six-year deal with the Cubs in February. He was slated to start the series finale against the Giants on Sunday night, but Tyler Chatwood will move up a day to take his place.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: C Buster Posey (right hip soreness) was held out. He is day to day. "He's had some history of this and then it clears up," manager Bruce Bochy said. ... LHP Madison Bumgarner (fractured pinky) was set to make his first rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday night. Bumgarner likely will make two more starts in the minors, Bochy said. ... 2B Joe Panik (sprained left thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with Sacramento on Monday. ... 2B Alen Hanson (strained left hamstring) ran the bases Saturday and is scheduled to play an extended spring training game Monday before beginning a rehab assignment with Single-A San Jose on Wednesday.

Cubs: C Willson Contreras was hit on the left wrist by Stratton in the second inning and was attended to by trainers, but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Ty Blach (3-4, 4.37 ERA) faces Chatwood (3-4, 3.74 ERA) on Sunday night. Chatwood has lost two straight and leads the majors with 40 walks.

By Matt Carlson, The Associated Press