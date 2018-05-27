Only took one day to guarantee 1st-time French Open finalist

Kozlova, meanwhile, is 24 and arrived at Roland Garros with an even worse mark for 2018 — 4-6. She wasn't even sure a couple of months ago whether she could participate in the French Open, because she damaged knee cartilage and resumed practicing for about 15 minutes at a time in April.

"I didn't expect anything from this match," said Kozlova, who never had beaten someone ranked in the top 30 and was 1-6 in Grand Slam play before Sunday.

She is now 3-0 against Ostapenko, however.

Ostapenko was largely her own undoing. She allowed her opponent to convert 7 of 16 break points, including when a backhand landed in the net to end the match after about 1 1/2 hours. Moments later, Ostapenko was gone, swiftly heading to the locker room. She raised her left hand to acknowledge the crowd's applause but she kept her eyes focused on the ground as she walked off.

"Any player who could hit, like, five shots back, I think, probably could beat me today, because I didn't really play well," said Ostapenko, who complained about limited preparation ahead of Roland Garros because of a leg injury suffered at the Italian Open this month.

"And didn't really matter who was on the other side," Ostapenko added, "because she was just waiting for me to miss."

Kozlova stayed steady despite the enormity of the moment and while dealing with a blister on the back of her right foot. She was treated by a trainer during a medical timeout after the first set.

"Actually, I have three blisters, but one was the worst, with blood," Kozlova said afterward. "When you are playing the match, sometimes you are not feeling the pain. ... I tried to stay focused."

Williams appeared to be getting back into her match when she grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second set. But she immediately gave away that edge and kept missing shots this way and that.

"I like to think," she said, "that I win all my matches if I'm playing well."

On this day, she was not. Nor was Ostapenko. And both already are gone from the French Open, just as things were getting started.

