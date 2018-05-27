Struggling Mets RHP A.J. Ramos to get shoulder checked out

MILWAUKEE — Mets reliever A.J. Ramos has flown back to New York to get his right shoulder checked out by a doctor.

Assistant general manager John Ricco says Ramos told the club about tightness in the shoulder after the right-hander allowed three runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning in a 17-6 loss Saturday to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ramos has given up eight runs in his last 4 2/3 innings.

The Mets also optioned Chris Flexen to Triple-A Las Vegas before the series finale against the Brewers on Sunday and recalled P.J. Conlon.