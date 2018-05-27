Gonzalez goes third deck off Harvey, Rockies beat Reds 8-2

DENVER — Carlos Gonzalez had a season-high four hits, including a third-deck homer off Matt Harvey, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Sunday.

It was Gonzalez's first four-hit game since Sept. 12, 2016, at Arizona.

David Dahl, Nolan Arenado and Ian Desmond also homered for the Rockies, who earned their second home series win of the season. German Marquez (4-5) pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his second straight victory.

Colorado leads the NL West despite its 9-12 record at Coors Field.

Harvey (1-3) gave up four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first loss with Cincinnati. He was acquired in a trade with the New York Mets on May 8, giving the former ace a new start after his downward spiral on the mound relegated him to the bullpen.

Cincinnati's Scooter Gennett followed his five-hit performance Saturday with two more for seven straight hits. The streak ended with a strikeout in the sixth. Joey Votto also had two hits for the Reds.

Gennett doubled in Votto in the first, but the Rockies responded with three in the bottom half.

Dahl homered on the first pitch he saw from Harvey. With one out and Arenado on first, Gonzalez made it 3-1 with a 461-foot shot to the upper deck in right field.

Charlie Blackmon added an RBI single in the sixth, and Arenado and Desmond each hit a two-run shot to extend the lead to 8-1.

Cincinnati loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, and failed to score. Gennett struck out and Eugenio Suarez grounded into a double play.