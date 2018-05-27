Ole Miss overwhelms LSU 9-1 for first SEC title since 2006

HOOVER, Ala. — Tim Rowe and Michael Fitzsimmons hit two-run homers and Nick Fortes went 4 for 4 to lead Mississippi to a 9-1 victory over LSU on Sunday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game.

The Rebels (46-15) captured their third tournament title and first since 2006 against the Tigers (37-25), who were gunning for No. 13 and a second straight.

Ole Miss busted open a 3-1 game with two big hits in the seventh following a clutch performance from Ryan Rolison (9-4) in his first relief appearance.

Will Golsan delivered a two-run single and Rowe followed with a blast to centre field.