Healy, newcomer Colome help Mariners beat Twins 3-1

"He's got gold on his glove for a reason," Dozier said. "He's really good. I was laughing about it afterward. He's done that multiple times to me in the past. That could've been a big inning."

Mike Leake (5-3) allowed only one run in eight innings for the win. He outpitched Jose Berrios (5-5), who gave up two runs in 7 1/3 innings.

"We just aren't supporting our pitching particularly well," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "You can talk about matchups late in the game and all those type of things, but the reality is we played 30 innings (in the series) and I don't know how many hits we ended up with, maybe 15. Just not a lot of opportunities, and when we do get them we just can't seem to get a hit, at least not very frequently."

Leake also was working with a new catcher in Chris Herrmann, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma before the game.

"We knew each other for 15 minutes before (the game)," Leake said. "He has a really good feel back there. He helped out a lot with me keeping guys off-balance today."

Healy's tiebreaking, two-run double came off Addison Reed, the Twins' fourth pitcher of the inning. Healy had three hits.

"Our pitching staff has been unbelievable and we gotten just enough hits to back them up," Healy said.

The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the second when Eddie Rosario singled and scored on a double by Eduardo Escobar.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Minnesota CF Byron Buxton was back in the starting lineup after slamming into the wall on Saturday night trying to grab a home run off the bat of Nelson Cruz.

Mariners: SS Jean Segura was not in the lineup after getting inadvertently kicked in the head on Saturday night during a slide. Segura was examined by team doctors Sunday and cleared from the concussion protocol. Servais said Segura could be back on the field Monday.

MARINERS MOVES

Seattle made seven moves, starting with Colome's arrival. The Mariners placed reliever Nick Vincent on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain, a day after he exited in the eighth inning Saturday. Seattle also recalled reliever Dan Altavilla from Triple-A Tacoma and selected Herrmann from Tacoma. C David Freitas was optioned to Tacoma, as was 1B Daniel Vogelbach. INF Taylor Motter was designated for assignment. Span was expected to be in uniform for Monday's game.

UP NEXT

Twins: Lance Lynn (2-4) will make the fifth start of his career against the Royals on Monday at Kansas City. Jakob Janis (5-3) is expected to start for the Royals. Lynn is coming off his longest start of the season when he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings against Detroit.

Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-3) makes his 11th start of the season as the Mariners host Texas. Gonzales pitched seven strong innings in his last start, a 1-0 victory over Oakland. Doug Fister (1-4) is the expected starter for the Rangers.

By The Associated Press