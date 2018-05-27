Tanaka pitches Yankees past Angels 3-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Greg Allen homered on Brad Peacock's first pitch in the 14th inning, lifting Cleveland to a wild win.

Allen's first homer of the season landed in the seats in right and triggered a celebration for the Indians, who rallied twice to overcome another impressive performance for Jose Altuve.

Cleveland scored five runs in the ninth. Michael Brantley's two-out RBI single off Hector Rondon tied it at 8.

Evan Gattis' two-out homer off Dan Otero (1-1) gave Houston a 9-8 lead in the 13th, but Yonder Alonso responded with a leadoff drive against Collin McHugh in the bottom half.

Peacock (1-2) got the loss on the only pitch he threw.

Altuve had four hits and drove in two runs. The reigning AL MVP had a streak of 10 consecutive hits, breaking his own club record, before he lined out to centre in the ninth.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Bryce Harper hit his NL-leading 16th homer, and Washington completed a three-game sweep by beating Miami for the 11th time in a row.

The Nationals matched the longest winning streak in franchise history against one team. It's the Marlins' longest losing streak against an opponent since 1999.

Anthony Rendon hit his fifth home run for the Nationals, who lead the league in homers.

Stephen Strasburg (6-4) pitched five shutout innings and contributed his first RBI of the season, but departed after throwing 103 pitches. Brandon Kintzler pitched around a single in the ninth for his second save.

Justin Bour hit his 10th homer for Miami, and Elieser Hernandez (0-2) allowed two runs in five innings in his third career start.

MARINERS 3, TWINS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryon Healy doubled home two runs in the eighth inning and Alex Colome earned a save in his first outing for the Mariners, who swept the three-game series and have won eight of their last nine.

Mike Leake (5-3) allowed one run in eight innings for the win. He outpitched Jose Berrios (5-5), who gave up two runs in 7 1/3 innings.

Colome pitched a perfect inning for his 12th save of the season. He arrived in Seattle on Saturday night, a day after the Mariners got him and outfielder Denard Span in a trade with Tampa Bay. Colome will pitch the eighth inning most of the time for Seattle, but closer Edwin Diaz had the day off after working in four of the previous five games.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Harrison Bader's pinch-hit bloop single off Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez keyed a late rally for St. Louis.

The Cardinals won for just the fourth time in 19 games when trailing after seven innings by pouncing on Pittsburgh's bullpen. St. Louis loaded the bases off Michael Feliz (0-2) and the Pirates brought in Vazquez with one out in the eighth. Bader fought off a 99 mph fastball from Vazquez and dumped it into shallow right field to tie the game.

Vazquez walked Yairo Munoz on four pitches to hand St. Louis the lead and the Cardinals added another on a fielder's choice RBI by Carson Kelly. Vazquez has blown three straight save opportunities for the Pirates, who have dropped seven of nine.

Sam Tuivailala (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless seventh. Bud Norris worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

BREWERS 8, METS 7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Domingo Santana's two-run double highlighted a four-run seventh inning for surging Milwaukee.

Jesus Aguilar added a three-run homer and four RBIs for the NL Central leaders. The Brewers won their fifth straight series by taking three of four games from the struggling Mets.

Boone Logan (1-0) got the win despite giving up Asdrubal Cabrera's solo homer in the seventh.

The Brewers teed off on three relievers in the decisive seventh. Jerry Blevins (1-1) got the loss.

Struggling Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel gave up a solo homer to Devin Mesoraco before finishing for his fourth save.

DODGERS 6, PADRES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Walker Buehler tied a career high with eight strikeouts, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger homered, and the Dodgers earned their eighth victory in 10 games.

Buehler (3-1) allowed one run in seven innings. Muncy hit a towering two-run homer in the eighth off Tyler Webb, and Bellinger tacked on a two-run drive with two out.

San Diego right-hander Adam Cimber (2-2) allowed two runs and five hits in two innings. The Padres went exclusively with their bullpen in the series finale.

BLUE JAYS 5, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Devon Travis and Dwight Smith Jr. each hit a two-run double for Toronto, and J.A. Happ pitched neatly into the seventh inning.

Curtis Granderson added a solo homer to help the Blue Jays take two of three in the interleague series.

Happ (7-3) allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits, striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings against his former team.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta (4-3) gave up two runs in five innings in his first career start against the team he grew up rooting for in Victoria, British Columbia.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Relievers Vidal Nuno and Austin Pruitt combined to throw 8 2/3 scoreless innings, leading Tampa Bay to the win.

Nuno (1-0) and Pruitt followed Sergio Romo, who was charged with three runs in one-third of an inning as the Rays went with an unconventional pitching lineup for the third consecutive day.

Pruitt entered in the fourth and limited Baltimore to three hits over 5 2/3 innings to get his first save.

Brad Miller had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, and Carlos Gomez homered in the seventh.

Baltimore's Kevin Gausman (3-4) was tagged for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Zack Greinke with two out in the sixth inning, lifting the Athletics to the win.

Jonathan Lucroy homered for the first time this season and rookie Frankie Montas (1-0) pitched three-hit ball over six innings in his first start with Oakland.

The A's went ahead to stay by taking advantage of some control problems for Greinke (3-4) after he struck out the first two batters in the sixth. Matt Olson and Chad Pinder walked before Chapman sent a sharp liner into left field.

Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

ROYALS 5, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jason Hammel struck out 10, Drew Butera and Salvador Perez homered, and Kansas City held on for the win.

Hammel (2-5) pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings. He gave up four hits, including three doubles, and two walks.

Perez and Butera each homered off Cole Hamels (3-5), who allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings with a season-low two strikeouts. Hamels didn't give up more than two earned runs in any of his five previous starts.

Kelvin Herrera pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 11th save.

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer for Texas, and Robinson Chirinos belted a solo drive.

ROCKIES 8, REDS 2

DENVER (AP) — Carlos Gonzalez had a season-high four hits for Colorado, including a third-deck homer off Matt Harvey.

It was Gonzalez's first four-hit game since Sept. 12, 2016, at Arizona.

David Dahl, Nolan Arenado and Ian Desmond also homered for the Rockies, who earned their second home series win of the season. German Marquez (4-5) pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his second straight victory.

Harvey (1-3) gave up four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first loss with Cincinnati.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2

DETROIT (AP) — Blaine Hardy pitched seven strong innings to help Detroit get the win.

Hardy allowed one run and three hits, struck out six and walked one in his third start of the season. The 31-year-old left-hander is helping out in the rotation while Jordan Zimmermann is out with a shoulder issue.

Joe Jimenez struck out the side on 12 pitches in the eighth, and Shane Greene allowed Jose Rondon's homer in the ninth before finishing for his 13th save.

The last-place White Sox lost for the third time in four games. James Shields (1-5) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings.

