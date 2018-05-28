The Latest: Kvitova through at French Open

After a poor clay-court campaign punctuated by early exits in Madrid and Rome, the two-time Grand Slam champion was unable to turn things around against the 54th-ranked Siniakova.

She hit 38 unforced errors on the remote Court 18.

11:35 a.m.

Lucky loser Marco Trungelliti of Argentina has replaced Nick Kyrgios in the main draw of the French Open.

The 21st-seeded Kyrgios pulled out with an injured right elbow on Sunday.

Trungelliti will play Bernard Tomic in the first round.

10:35 a.m.

Rafael Nadal headlines the second day at the French Open, beginning his bid for an 11th title at Roland Garros.

The "King of Clay" is 79-2 in Paris and is the title favourite again. He has lost only one match on his favourite surface this season, claiming titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome.

The top-ranked Spaniard faces Simone Bolelli of Italy on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem, the only player to beat Nadal this season on clay, is also on the day's busy program, taking on Ilya Ivashka of Belarus on Court 1.

Former champion Novak Djokovic, the No. 20 seed, is up against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil.

In women's play, No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki takes on American Danielle Collins, while two-time champion Maria Sharapova faces Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands.

