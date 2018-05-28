White Sox place Matt Davidson on DL with back spasms

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Matt Davidson on the 10-day disabled list because of back spasms.

Davidson is batting .243 with a team-high 11 home runs and 28 RBIs in 42 games.

Davidson, who hasn't played since May 22, has started 27 games at designated hitter with eight at third base and five at first. The move is retroactive to May 25.

The White Sox purchased the contract of infielder Matt Skole from Triple-A Charlotte. He started at first base Monday while Jose Abreu was the DH.