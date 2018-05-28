Rays first baseman Miller injured taking batting practice

OAKLAND, Calif. — Tampa Bay first baseman Brad Miller has been scratched from Monday's game with a facial contusion after hitting a ball that deflected off a protective screen and struck him near his left eye during batting practice.

Miller was immediately attended to by a team trainer and there was some light bleeding but nothing significant, according to a Rays spokesman.

Tampa Bay didn't announce the change until an hour before the scheduled first pitch.

Miller was scheduled to bat leadoff for a fourth consecutive game before he was hurt. Mallex Smith moves up in the lineup from sixth to the leadoff spot.