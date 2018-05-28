Local athletes compete in Canadian Gymnastics Championships in their own backyard

“[With the driving], there’s definitely the financial piece, there’s just also taking care of him mentally, and feeding him as well, and just travelling to various places to support him which is really, really important. [Gymnastics] is totally mental, and unlike others ports, it's a solitary sport, if you go up there and make a mistake, you have to dust yourself off and get right back up, that takes a lot. While they are a team and he has a club, he still has to get up there individually and do his own thing. I think there's a lot of mental preparation, but one of the biggest things we've told him since he's been competing is to to have fun."

"I think the success is based on just have fun, and if you're going to beat someone, beat your last score."

Not only did Gilroy switch clubs, but the Grade 10 student even attends high school in Mississauga and trains 24 hours a week.

Gilroy, was one of two local gymnasts competing in the local division as fellow K-W gymnast Wynne Allen, who participates with the K-W Gymnastics Club, competed in the junior ages 12-15 girls’ division, finishing 13th in the all-around competition.

Cambridge gymnasts Brooke Moors and Jessica Dowling had mixed results competing in the senior women’s elite division. Two-time Olympian and 2018 Commonwealth Games all-around champion Ellie Black took home her fifth all-around senior national gold medal while René Cournoyer was crowned senior men’s all-around champion.

The event, which featured 325 gymnasts across 10 divisions an from across the country ran from May 24 to May 27 and had several marquee names in attendance including three-time Olympic medallist in the trampoline, Karen Cockburn, as well as 2004 Olympic gold medallist Kyle Shewfelt.

Julie Forget, director of communications and marketing for Gymnastics Canada, was happy with the meet as well as the facilities at the Rec. Centre.

“I think it was a great competition, I think we saw a lot of great performances, by some of our top athletes, and also some of the up and comers,” said Forget. “ I really think the future of gymnastics looks bright in Canada."

“I think the facility was fantastic, I think it was awesome that spectators were able to be so close to the floor, some other venues that we’re at maybe have some more space on the competition floor, but then the spectators are further back, I think this was a great opportunity for people that came to watch to really feel like they were part of the action.”