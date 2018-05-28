Local athletes compete in Canadian Gymnastics Championships in their own backyard

Gillian Wells drives to Mississauga and back everyday from Waterloo as her son, Nathanael Gilroy trains to move up the Canadian gymnastics ranks.
And while Gilroy didn’t have his best vault on Sunday, his weekend at the Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships was still pretty successful.
He qualified tied for second place for the vault finals in his 16-17 junior boys’ division with a score of 13.2 on Saturday at the Waterloo Rec. Centre, but a slightly missed landing likely cost him a medal as he scored a 12.9 in the event final on Sunday.
“My performance, I’d say, was subpar in some places and really good in other places,” said Gilroy who was born in Montreal, but resides in Waterloo. “My vault was a bit underwhelming, at Elite Canada, I came second and in this one, I came fifth, I was kind of disappointed."
“Yesterday[Saturday] in all around-finals, I fell twice on the pommel horse, and after that, I hit every event and it was a good comeback, but today was a bit underwhelming."
However, Gilroy’s steady Saturday performance helped Ontario earn a gold medal in the team competition as they edged out Quebec, New Brunswick and B.C. He also finished 10th in the all-around competition.
“Totally awesome,” said Wells. “Last year, he didn’t make it to Team Ontario, he was actually an alternate. This was the first year he actually made Team Ontario, so his scores contributed to the team’s gold, I think [the fact he] represented the province is totally amazing, so super proud of him."
“I do the driving, but he does so much in terms of he’s still a regular teenager, still does his school work, wants to hang out with his friends, and does four hours of training everyday, that’s super-critical, I’m proud of his own work ethic and his own discipline."
Gilroy, a 16-year-old who competes with the Manjak’s Gymnastics Club in Mississauga, began his journey in the sport when he was four at the K-W Gymnastics Club before switching clubs in 2016.
“The dedication, part of making of an athlete is also the parent,” said Wells.
“[With the driving], there’s definitely the financial piece, there’s just also taking care of him mentally, and feeding him as well, and just travelling to various places to support him which is really, really important. [Gymnastics] is totally mental, and unlike others ports, it's a solitary sport, if you go up there and make a mistake, you have to dust yourself off and get right back up, that takes a lot. While they are a team and he has a club, he still has to get up there individually and do his own thing. I think there's a lot of mental preparation, but one of the biggest things we've told him since he's been competing is to to have fun."
"I think the success is based on just have fun, and if you're going to beat someone, beat your last score."
Not only did Gilroy switch clubs, but the Grade 10 student even attends high school in Mississauga and trains 24 hours a week.
Gilroy, was one of two local gymnasts competing in the local division as fellow K-W gymnast Wynne Allen, who participates with the K-W Gymnastics Club, competed in the junior ages 12-15 girls’ division, finishing 13th in the all-around competition.
Cambridge gymnasts Brooke Moors and Jessica Dowling had mixed results competing in the senior women’s elite division. Two-time Olympian and 2018 Commonwealth Games all-around champion Ellie Black took home her fifth all-around senior national gold medal while René Cournoyer was crowned senior men’s all-around champion.
The event, which featured 325 gymnasts across 10 divisions an from across the country ran from May 24 to May 27 and had several marquee names in attendance including three-time Olympic medallist in the trampoline, Karen Cockburn, as well as 2004 Olympic gold medallist Kyle Shewfelt.
Julie Forget, director of communications and marketing for Gymnastics Canada, was happy with the meet as well as the facilities at the Rec. Centre.
“I think it was a great competition, I think we saw a lot of great performances, by some of our top athletes, and also some of the up and comers,” said Forget. “ I really think the future of gymnastics looks bright in Canada."
“I think the facility was fantastic, I think it was awesome that spectators were able to be so close to the floor, some other venues that we’re at maybe have some more space on the competition floor, but then the spectators are further back, I think this was a great opportunity for people that came to watch to really feel like they were part of the action.”
