LEADING OFF: Rizzo catches Pirates' ire, Stanton returns

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:

IRATE WITH RIZZO

The Pirates are upset with Anthony Rizzo after the Cubs star slid hard into catcher Elias Diaz while being forced out at home Monday afternoon, and tensions could spill over as the teams resume their series. Rizzo claimed he "wasn't trying to hurt anyone" when he went leg-first into Diaz, who had already touched home plate for the force out and was a full step in front of the base. Diaz remained in the game after being tended to by trainers, but Rizzo gave him a real scare. "When I saw the replay, I was like 'Man, this guy could have ended my career right here,'" Diaz said. "I understand they called it a legal slide, but out of what I've been trained and what I've been told, that was not a legal slide." Diaz said Rizzo apologized before his at-bat in the ninth inning.

GAME 7 REMATCH

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is hoping a day off Monday will get him going. Last year's NL MVP struck out in all four at-bats Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Angels. CC Sabathia (2-1, 3.55 ERA) starts for New York against Charlie Morton (7-0, 2.04) and the Astros. Morton struck out 10 in a win over the Yankees on April 30. He also threw five shutout innings to beat Sabathia in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series last October.

ENCORE!

Baltimore right-hander Dylan Bundy (3-6, 4.45 ERA) tries to follow up his 14-strikeout complete game against the White Sox last week when he pitches against Bryce Harper and the surging Nationals, who have won four straight and 13 of 18. Jeremy Hellickson (1-0, 2.13), who pitched for the Orioles last summer, gets the ball for Washington in an interleague matchup between neighbouring rivals.

SNAKES AWAKE

Arizona has found just the thing to jolt its slumbering offence — Cincinnati pitching. The Diamondbacks broke out with three homers in a 12-5 win over the Reds on Monday, a promising sign following a 1-8 road trip. Arizona had scored two or fewer runs in six of its previous seven games before homers from Nick Ahmed, Chris Owings and John Ryan Murphy fueled a big return home. Arizona's Zack Godley (4-4, 4.53) opposes Reds righty Luis Castillo (4-4, 5.34) in the series' second game.

