Firmino arrives early and gets tested in Brazil training

LONDON — Roberto Firmino joined up with Brazil's World Cup squad earlier than expected and was rewarded by coach Tite with a place up front alongside Neymar in training on Tuesday.

The Liverpool striker, expected to vie for a spot with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, lined up with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Chelsea's Willian in an open session at Tottenham's training centre.

"Liverpool is nearby so I decided to rush here," Firmino jokingly told the Brazilian football confederation's website. "I came by train. I had two more days to stay at home but I decided to come early and start now."

He had been excused until Wednesday after playing in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.