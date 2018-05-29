Ex-Maryland basketball player killed in Texas van accident

BALMORHEA, Texas — Former Maryland basketball player Cliff Tucker has been killed in a West Texas van accident that left two other passengers dead. Tucker was 29.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the van rolled Monday on Interstate 10 near Balmorhea (BAL'-muh-ray), 180 miles from El Paso. Investigators believe the tread on a rear tire separated and the driver lost control.

Tucker was from El Paso and played four years at Maryland, finishing in 2011. He was one of the school's top 3-point shooters.

He played on NCAA Tournament teams in 2009 and 2010 under former coach Gary Williams. Williams said in a statement Tuesday that Tucker was "willing to do whatever it took to make us champions."