Isaiah Moss returning to Iowa in '18-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa guard Isaiah Moss says he'll be back for his junior season with the Hawkeyes in 2018-19.

Moss announced on Tuesday he intends to return to Iowa City after getting feedback from NBA personnel on his future in the league.

Moss averaged 11.1 points a game last season and was second on the team in steals. But Moss wasn't expected to be picked in the upcoming draft.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the experience was a positive one for Moss, who could be counted on for even more production next season depending on what star Tyler Cook decides about his future.