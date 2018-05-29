MLB: Rizzo's slide not dirty, it was illegal

"It's just a little more sensitive when I think it's at home plate," Rizzo said.

Diaz lay on the ground in pain for several moments after the collision, but ultimately remained in the game. He was in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

While Diaz appreciated MLB's reversal, it also offered little solace.

"To be honest with you guys, it's too late now," Diaz said. "The game occurred and what happened behind the plate occurred. It's just time to move on. I am grateful that now they're going to become more alert and that's going to bring me a lot more peace and a lot more catchers peace and whatever player just the peace that now MLB is going to be a lot more alert."

Even so Diaz — who was a full step in front of home plate when Rizzo smacked into him — is going to take a more proactive approach the next time he's in a similar situation.

"After what happened yesterday and seeing the back and forth from the decision making, I've came to the conclusion that no matter what, I'm just going to start protecting myself," Diaz said.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle worried that the original call meant it was "open season" on catchers across the league. He was ejected from Monday's game when officials declined to overturn the call in the moment. He demurred when asked if he felt vindicated.

"Seriously, the call is made (and) life isn't fair," Hurdle said. "Sport isn't fair sometimes. You play on. What's most important from my perspective is we let the industry know this particular slide was illegal, for the sake of the catchers. That was my argument yesterday, and I'm glad we came to some conclusion and some closure."

Rizzo offered an apology to Diaz when he came to the plate in the ninth inning on Monday, and Pittsburgh reliever Richard Rodriguez opted not to retaliate. Rizzo, who was hit a major league-leading 24 times last season, guaranteed he will be plunked at some point by the Pirates.

"If I get hit tonight, if I get hit tomorrow, if I get hit when we play them again, it happens," he said. "Hopefully it's in the right spot. Hopefully players pretty much know if you're going to hit someone on purpose, you've got to go a little lower. It is what it is."

Rizzo was booed boisterously when he stepped into the batter's box on Tuesday, and responded by doubling to right field.

By Will Graves, The Associated Press