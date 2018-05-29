2-way star Ohtani to pitch for Angels vs Tigers on Wednesday

DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani will make his next start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night against Detroit.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia made the announcement Tuesday.

The two-way rookie from Japan has not pitched since May 20. He was on track to start at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, but the Angels changed that plan as part of his workload management.

The 23-year-old Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA. He is hitting .291 with six homers and 20 RBIs.