Charles scores 18 points in 4th, Liberty top Wings 94-89

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Tina Charles scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and New York beat the Dallas Wings 94-89 on Tuesday night for Liberty coach Katie Smith's first victory.

New York was outscored 11-0 to start the game and trailed until Shavonte Zellous scored in the paint to tie it at 76 with 3:58 remaining in the game. Charles gave New York its first lead on their next possession and she finished with 18 points in the quarter.

Zellous added 19 points with nine assists for New York (1-2). Charles has seven career games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Elizabeth Cambage had 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Wings (2-3). Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 20 points with five 3-pointers and seven assists.