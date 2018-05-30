Agent: Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski wants to leave club

MUNICH — Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich, according to agent Pini Zahavi.

Zahavi told Sport Bild magazine that the Bundesliga's top scorer "feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career."

Zahavi, the Israeli agent who helped facilitate Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last year, said Lewandowski's reasons "are not money or a specific club, as nearly all top clubs would like to have the world's best striker in their ranks."

The 29-year-old Poland striker, whose contract with Bayern runs to 2021, wants to leave this off-season, Zahavi reportedly said.

Lewandowski has scored 106 goals in 126 Bundesliga games for Bayern since switching from league rival Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He helped the team win the league each year, chipping in 29 goals this season.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently ruled out a transfer.

"We know what we have in Robert Lewandowski. Nobody need worry, he will also play football here in Munich next year," Rummenigge said.

Lewandowski parted with previous agent Cezary Kucharski in February, when he turned to Zahavi.

Sport Bild reported that Real Madrid's interest has cooled after Lewandowski's failure to score in the Champions League semifinals against the club, but that Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested.

By The Associated Press