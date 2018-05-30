Polansky ousted in first round of French Open

PARIS — The Canadian contingent is the men's singles draw at the French Open is down to one.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Pierre-Hughes Herbert of France in a first-round match that concluded on Wednesday. Rain suspended the match after two sets on Tuesday.

The loss leaves No. 24 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., as the lone remaining Canadian in singles. The 19-year-old faces Maximilian Marterer in a second-round match on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa is off to a winning start in doubles. The fifth-seeded team of Dabrowski and Yifan Xu of China downed Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Fiona Ferro of France 6-3, 6-1 in a first-round match on Wednesday.