Mets hire 1st woman, Cosell's grandson to share PA duties

NEW YORK — The Mets have hired two new public address announcers for Citi Field, including the first woman to hold the job and a grandson of late ABC broadcaster Howard Cosell.

Marysol Castro will start work at Thursday night's homestand opener against the Chicago Cubs, and Colin Cosell will debut on Saturday night.

Alex Anthony was the announcer from 2002-17, making the move with the team from Shea Stadium to Citi Field. He was replaced on an interim basis at the start of this season by Rob Rush, also the announcer for the NBA G-League's Long Island Nets.

Castro has worked at WPIX and News 12 The Bronx in New York, and was a weather anchor on ABC's "Good Morning America" for seven years.