French-Italian crew wins Leg 1 of Atlantic Cup

NEW YORK — A French-Italian crew has won the first leg of the Atlantic Cup by reaching New York an hour and a half ahead of an American crew after sailing 648 nautical miles from Charleston, South Carolina.

Skipper Catherine Pourre and Pietro Luciani on Earendil sailed into New York ahead of the American crew of Amhas, Micah Davis and Rob Windsor.

Earendil moved into the lead after a long, intense battle with Amhas. The French-Italian duo played the conditions perfectly, allowing it to gain a tactical and speed advantage after gybing in from the Gulf Stream to race along the New Jersey shore.

The second stage of three-stage race, to Portland, Maine, begins Saturday. The race will cover 1,008 nautical miles and is being sailed in Class40s.