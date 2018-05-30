49ers ease Reuben Foster back into action after legal case

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers are easing linebacker Reuben Foster back into the system after he missed the start of the off-season program while dealing with a domestic violence case that was eventually dropped.

Foster was not allowed to participate in the off-season program until a judge ruled last week that he wouldn't have to stand trial on domestic violence charges. The judge determined there was no evidence that Foster ever hit his ex-girlfriend.

Foster rejoined the Niners last Thursday but has been held out of team drills as he gets back up to speed. He took part in individual drills during organized team activities but spent the time during team drills doing conditioning or watching teammates.

Defensive co-ordinator Robert Salah said there's no rush to get Foster back into team drills but added it won't take long for Foster to get back up to speed.