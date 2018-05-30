Wigginton returning for sophomore season

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton says he is withdrawing from consideration for the NBA Draft and returning to school for his sophomore season.

The native of Dartmouth, N.S., who averaged 16.7 points and 2.8 assists a game as a freshman, announced his plans on Wednesday.

Wigginton and fellow newcomer Cameron Lard gave the Cyclones a pair of young cornerstone players in what was a rebuilding season a year ago. Wigginton broke Iowa State's record for points by a freshman, topping 20 on 13 different occasions.

Though Wigginton had a strong initial season in Ames, he wasn't expected to get drafted — especially after playing mostly at shooting guard despite standing just six-foot-two.