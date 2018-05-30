Duvall's slam helps Reds beat Diamondbacks 7-4

PHOENIX — Adam Duvall's grand slam erased an early four-run deficit, and the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Wednesday.

Scott Schebler added a tiebreaking two-run drive in the sixth, helping the last-place Reds salvage the finale of the three-game set. Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez each had three hits.

Both of Cincinnati's homers came off Patrick Corbin (5-2), who gave up a season-high six runs and eight hits in six innings.

Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy went deep for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped 16 of 20 overall.

Cincinnati right-hander Sal Romano (3-6) pitched five innings in his first win since May 4, yielding four runs and seven hits. He was 0-3 with a 12.79 ERA in his previous three starts.

Raisel Iglesias got four outs for his ninth save in his first appearance since being sidelined by a biceps injury. Pinch hitter Daniel Descalso and Jarrod Dyson singled to start the ninth but Goldschmidt fouled out, Duvall made a sliding grab of Jake Lamb's sinking liner to left and Murphy popped out.

Corbin was cruising with a 4-0 lead when Tucker Barnhart and Votto opened the fourth with singles and Suarez walked on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases. That brought up Duvall, who hit a drive into the seats in left-centre for his second career grand slam.

Suarez opened the sixth with a single, Duvall struck out and Schebler launched a shot 433 feet to right.

It was a disappointing finish for Arizona after a fast start.

Dyson led off the first with a single and Goldschmidt, moved up to second in the batting order in recent games, knocked Romano's 1-1 pitch into the visitor's bullpen for his seventh homer of the season. After Jake Lamb flew out, Murphy doubled to the left-centre gap and scored on David Peralta's single, sliding in just ahead of Billy Hamilton's throw from short centre field.