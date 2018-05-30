Beckerman scores 41st career MLS goal, RSL beats Dynamo 2-1

SANDY, Utah — Kyle Beckerman scored his 41st career MLS goal in the 82nd minute, and Real Salt Lake beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Salt Lake (6-6-1) has won 10 of its last 11 home games, conceding just 12 goals. Houston (5-4-3) lost for the first time in five games.

Luis Silva put RSL in front in the 34th minute by heading in Sebastian Saucedo's cross.

Beckerman, who entered having played every minute of every RSL game this season, came in as a substitute in the 64th. Eighteen minutes later, Beckerman had a corner kick chested to his feet and he sent a left-footed shot off the far post and in.