CAS won't object if Peru captain is cleared for World Cup

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — As a Swiss federal court ponders Paolo Guerrero's appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday it would not intervene in the banned Peru captain's legal campaign to play at the World Cup.

CAS said it will "not object" if a federal judge decides to freeze Guerrero's 14-month doping ban.

Still, the decision on Guerrero's case rests with Switzerland's supreme court, which can intervene if legal process was abused. A judge could make an interim ruling putting the ban on hold until full consideration of the case at a later date.

The interim federal verdict could come Thursday, ahead of FIFA's Monday deadline for Peru to finalize its 23-man World Cup squad.