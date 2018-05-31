Brazil's Augusto injured, could miss match against Croatia

LONDON — Brazil's Renato Augusto has injured his right knee and could miss the team's friendly against Croatia on Sunday in Liverpool.

The Brazilian football confederation said on Thursday that the midfielder has been feeling pain since Wednesday's training and is likely to be rested for the rest of the week.

The 30-year-old Augusto's place in Brazil's midfield was already under threat, with coach Tite having tested formations with Philippe Coutinho in his place.

Manchester City's Fernandinho and Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred are also challengers for Augusto's spot in the team.