The Latest: Brad Friedel joins National Soccer Hall of Fame

Friedel was among the players on the ballot for the first time. He joins Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber among the five inductees to be revealed throughout the day.

Friedel made 82 appearances for the United States over 13 years and was on the national team's roster for three World Cups, starting for the American team that advanced to the quarterfinals in 2002.

His club career was highlighted by 17 Premier League seasons, including stints with the Blackburn, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

He was hired as coach of the New England Revolution in November. Friedel most recently served as coach of the U.S. under-19 national team and was a Fox analyst.