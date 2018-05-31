Sprint star De Grasse launches foundation

He's also about to become a dad — he and girlfriend Nia Ali, who met while running track at USC, are expecting a baby in July.

De Grasse plans to be hands-on with his foundation, at least during the off-season, when he and Sharpe will run clinics as part of the mandate to help promising young athletes.

"I wanted to be able to have a foundation and be able to pay it forward and give back," De Grasse said. "I was able to get the resources and be able to make it to that next level, so if other kids can have that opportunity I had, you're going to be able to see a lot more kids in Canada be able to run fast and jump far.

"A lot of people wait until the end of their career to do it, and I said 'Why not just start it now, while I'm hot and I'm relevant in the world?' It will be easier to do that now while I'm competing, and when I finish my career, I can expand it."

De Grasse and Sharpe plan to run clinics in the off-season. Sharpe said he's proud De Grasse wants to give back to the community. Last year, the sprinter paid the tab for two of Sharpe's young sprinters — Daquan Berry and Ethan Smith — to travel to U.S. national indoor high school championships in New York.

"(What's) exciting is that he is giving something tangible, not just speaking words of motivation and inspiration," Sharpe said. "These funds will actually go towards helping kids leverage their athletic talent and academic success and later become productive citizens in their communities. He is helping to change lives."

De Grasse's mom Beverley will help run the foundation.

"I'm proud of all of Andre's accomplishments, but to see him using his success as a platform to inspire and empower others is very special to me," she said.

On the track, meanwhile, De Grasse is still finding his racing rhythm after a nine-month break to rehabilitate the hamstring injury that knocked him out of last summer's world championships. He raced three times before the decision was made to pull back. He withdrew from last weekend's Prefontaine Classic. His next meet will be the Harry Jerome International Track Classic, June 26-27, in Burnaby, B.C.

"Right now we're trying to just come back where we can do a little bit of smaller meets, just to see where I'm at. Then we can hop back into the Diamond Leagues if I'm ready," said De Grasse.

"I hadn't competed in nine months, so . . . I don't have the experience to go out there and run with those guys because they've all been running, they have the rhythm. I had to try to build that back up, and it's been taking me awhile to do that. It's a little bit of a setback but it's part of the sport, it's part of what helps you be better.

"So for me it's just all about still being confident, and still having that motivational factor to just keep going."

