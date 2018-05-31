World Cup-bound Morocco held 0-0 by Ukraine in friendly

GENEVA — Morocco could not turn its neat creative play into goals as it was held to a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in a World Cup warm-up friendly on Thursday.

Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech was twice denied by saves from Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov, who pushed away a powerful rising shot in the 83rd minute and parried a first-half effort against the post. They were among the few clear chances for the Moroccans.

Morocco wing-back Hamza Mendyl provided the cross for Ziyech's first effort, and impressed at both ends. Mendyl also made a key tackle to deny Ukraine its clearest shooting chance in the second half, taking the ball off the toes of Brazil-born forward Marlos.

Morocco is in World Cup Group B with Spain and Portugal, and kicks off against Iran on June 15, the second day of the tournament.

"I'm sure Morocco will give everyone a hard time," Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko said. "I saw a good team perform very well, well organized, sharp, and with good players. The result for us is good."

Veteran midfielder M'bark Boussoufa linked most of Morocco's best work in a compact midfield that allowed Younes Belhanda a free role.

Coach Herve Renard tested a three-man central defence in the first half, while resting Achraf Hakimi from the starting lineup. The teenage Real Madrid full-back was given extra days off after being with his Champions League-winning club.

Captain Mehdi Benatia took the right-sided role in a formation that lasted only until the Juventus player was substituted at halftime. Hakimi came on at right-back in a four-man defence that let him race forward in support of attacks.

Renard said his role Thursday as coach was "a bit like a pianist, he has to review all the basics" of his options.

"The first preparation match was the best means to review that, and repeat the fundamentals," the French coach said.