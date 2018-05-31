Reyes' 3-run triple helps Tigers beat Angels 6-2

"They punched me in the mouth, and it took me too long to make adjustments," Heaney said. "They know I like to attack the strike zone, and they were really aggressive early in the count."

The Tigers set themselves up to win the four-game series by roughing up Heaney in the first inning.

"Gardy has all those guys playing hard, which has always been a trademark of his clubs," manager Mike Scioscia said. "They do things right. They're fundamentally sound. For any young player to be in that environment, you're going to reap some benefits from it down the road."

Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double, John Hicks drove in a run with a single and Reyes' triple later cleared the bases to make it 5-0.

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE

Jose Briceno hit a solo homer in the fifth and Mike Trout hit an RBI single in the eighth, pulling the Angels within four.

"We got some guys on base, but we were never able to do anything about it," Sciosica said. "Give them a lot of credit because they didn't give us many great looks when we had men on base."

WHAT'S GOOD FOR THE GOOSE

The Tigers had a goose decoy in their dugout and Dr. Catherine Roach to throw out the ceremonial first pitch . The veterinarian helped a real goose get out of the ballpark safely during a game the previous night.

STICKING TO THE PLAN

Shohei Ohtani was not used as a hitter in the series finale, following the Angels' plan to usually let him rest the day before or after he pitches. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings Wednesday night.

"We're trying to err on the side of caution," Sciosica said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Zack Cozart (forearm tightness) was a late scratch from the lineup on Wednesday and Sciosica said the infielder felt a little better Thursday morning.

"I hope it's not serious," Sciosica said.

RHP Blake Wood, who had elbow surgery Wednesday, is expected to be out for 12 to 14 months.

Tigers: Slugger Miguel Cabrera may play Friday night at home against Toronto after missing nearly a month with a strained right hamstring.

"There's a good chance he'll be activated," Gardenhire said.

BEHIND THE PLATE

Home plate umpire Marty Foster's facemask was hit by a foul ball in the third inning, stunning him and sending him to a knee. After being evaluated on the field and staying in the game, he walked off the field and toward the umpires' dressing room a few innings later. Greg Gibson went from second base to working behind the plate.

UP NEXT

Angels RHP Jaime Barria (4-1) and Texas RHP Bartolo Colon (2-2) are scheduled to be on the mound Friday night when Los Angeles returns home.

Tigers LHP Blaine Hardy (1-0) and Blue Jays LHP Jaime Garcia (2-3) are the probable pitchers Friday night in Detroit.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press