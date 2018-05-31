Nationals activate RHP Ryan Madson from 10-day disabled list

ATLANTA — The Washington Nationals have activated right-handed reliever Ryan Madson from the 10-day disabled list.

The team announced the move before Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Right-hander Trevor Gott was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Madson missed 12 games with a pectoral strain. The 37-year-old is 1-2 with three saves, six holds and a 4.19 ERA in 21 appearances.

The team gave Madson the option of going to the minor leagues for a rehab stint. He decided to rejoin the Nationals as soon as he was healthy.