Arizona has plenty of off-season work after tumultuous season

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona went through one of the program's most tumultuous seasons in 2017-18.

The Wildcats were ensnared in an FBI probe into recruiting before the season started, had a key player go down for a long stretch and were linked to the federal probe a second time late in the year.

Arizona still managed to win the Pac-12 tournament but the culmination of setbacks and distractions took a toll on the Wildcats once the NCAA Tournament started, leading to a surprising first-round exit.

Three players from that team were lost to graduation and three more are headed to the NBA, leaving the Wildcats with plenty of work to do this off-season if they're going to remain among college basketball's elite.

"Coming through this period of time isn't always easy, but coming out on the other side, becoming bigger, stronger and better than ever, learning things and building our program. That's what you talk about," Arizona coach Sean Miller said Thursday. "It isn't just pressing a reset button and doing things completely different. There's a lot of things we're very proud of that we wouldn't change. There are a lot of things we have to improve on and that's obviously on the leadership."

Arizona's last season hit a snag before it started. Assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested in September in a federal probe into shady recruiting practices, casting a dark cloud over the Wildcats.

Then Rawle Alkins broke his foot during preseason workouts and missed the first nine games. After an ugly trip to the Bahamas, the Wildcats pulled together and started winning games, remaining in the AP Top 25 most of the season.

Another bombshell dropped just before the Pac-12 tournament, when reports surfaced that Miller had been caught on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to lure a recruit to the school. Miller denied the report, kept his job and Arizona marched through the conference tournament, looking like one of the nation's top teams headed into the NCAA Tournament.

Instead, the Wildcats stumbled in Boise, Idaho, succumbing to a barrage of baskets by Buffalo to lose in the first round.

"The totality of the season, beginning in the fall and getting to the Pac-12 Tournament took a toll on all of us," Miller said. "I don't know if we necessarily entered this year's NCAA Tournament the most excited, eager, ready, happy as we could as a group."