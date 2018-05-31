Harris's early exit doesn't slow Redblacks

OTTAWA — Quarterback Trevor Harris was injured early in the first quarter but the Ottawa Redblacks went on to defeat the Montreal Alouettes 27-7 on Thursday in pre-season CFL action.

Harris left with what appeared to be a lower left leg injury and did not return to the game. He was spotted on the sidelines during the second half and did not have crutches or anything at his side.

In his brief appearance, Harris went 3 for 5 for 34 yards and one interception.

Dominique Davis, signed in the off-season as a free agent after spending two seasons in Winnipeg, came in to replace Harris and finished the game 8 for 13 for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Danny Collins also had an opportunity at QB, going 12 for 21 for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Drew Willy and Matt Shiltz shared QB duties for Montreal. Willy went 4 for 6 for 53 yards and Shiltz was 8 for 13 for 114 yards and one interception.

Leading 20-7 off 23- and 20-yard field goals by Lewis Ward in the second half, the Redblacks extended their lead on a 54-yard touchdown Collins pass to Kieren Duncan to make it 27-7.

After a rough first half for Montreal things didn't get any easier as Zack Medeiros attempted a 37-yard field goal for the Alouettes in the first series of the third quarter, but it went wide and settled for a single point instead.

The first half belonged to the Redblacks despite Harris's absence as they jumped out to a 14-6 halftime lead.

The Alouettes opened the scoring with Boris Bede kicking 35- and 32-yard field goals, but then it was all Ottawa.