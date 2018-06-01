Cruz homer sparks Mariners to 6-1 win over Rangers

SEATTLE — Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run to back another effective start by Wade LeBlanc, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-1 Thursday night.

Dee Gordon, back from a stay on the 10-day DL caused by a fractured right big toe, led off the game against Rangers starter Mike Minor (4-4) with a triple and scored on Jean Segura's sacrifice fly.

Cruz then padded the Mariners' lead in the third. After Segura hit a one-out double and moved to third on Mitch Haniger's grounder, Cruz hit his 10th homer of the season to left-centre field, a 399-foot shot that gave Seattle a 3-0 cushion.

LeBlanc (1-0), the journeyman left-hander filling in for injured Erasmo Ramirez, continued his brilliant early season work, giving up one run and four hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked two.