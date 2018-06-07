Waterloo Synchro club swims to gold medal at nationals

If their performance at the nationals is indicative of things to come, the future of the Waterloo Regional Synchro Swimming Club is bright.

The Waterloo Regional Synchronized Swimming Club age 13-15 girls squad performed an outstanding routine in Surrey B.C. last week, and were rewarded with a historic gold medal in the process, the first in their discipline in that age group.

“It was incredible, we’ve never in our 26-year history won the Canadian title in the 13-15 national category,” said an elated club president Erika Lindner after returning from the west coast. “It was a big moment for everybody in the club.”

The competition ran from May 30 to June 2 in Surrey, B.C. The Waterloo squad consisted of the following swimmers: Rae Ella Fitzgerald, Ioanna Hopper, Myka Innanen, Lauren Irvine, Chloe Massey, Claire Scheffel, Abigail Young, Cassandra Zanditz, and Shani Shnayder.

Scheffel, Massey, Hopper, and Young are all in the final 18 candidates for a spot on the national team, that will be competing in the Jr. Pan Am Championships in Riverside, California in August.

"Our goal was first place and a gold medal for the championships," said team coach Jin Na, who swam and coached for the Chinese national team before coming to Waterloo. "Everybody worked really hard these last two months, and we just [worked] toward the gold. When we swam, we swam excellent, and a very clean routine, all the judges and coaches think its very high execution, and the routine was amazing."

Scheffel finished first in the figures competition, which is an individual portion of the competition which accounts for half the team’s final score, while Massey finished third in figures competition. The average of all the team’s swimmers is computed and combined with the team’s performance to tabulate a final score.

Na was in charge of the 13-15 team while coach Elena Podolsky was is in charge of the figures portion and Yingli Hou was the junior coach.

Waterloo scored 75.8 on their river danced-themed routine while earning 69.9485 on the figures for a total of 144.7485, 3.37 points clear of second-placed Montreal Synchro.

Na, who has been with the squad for five years, was recognized for her performance, being named the national coach of the year and was very surprised but happy to earn the honour.