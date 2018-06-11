Garrett Rank, NHL official, to compete in PGA's U.S. Open

From officiating his first NHL playoff game to qualifying for his first Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA) major tournament, it’s been quite the “whirlwind” for Garrett Rank.
The former University of Waterloo (UW) standout, for the first time, will compete at the U.S. Open this week after officiating 73 regular season games in the NHL this season followed by three playoff games.
“I’m super excited, what a huge opportunity and really neat experience,” said Rank, who participated in this past weekend in the Dogwood Invitational amateur tournament in Atlanta. “I’d probably say it’s a dream come true. Every time as a little kid you’re out on the practice putting green trying to make putts to win major championships, to win golf tournaments, and now I guess I have an opportunity to live that dream.”
The 108th U.S. Open will take place at the historic Shinnecock Golf Club in Long Island, NY. from June 14 to 17.
Rank, a standout in Canadian amateur golf, became an NHL referee in 2015 following five years as an official in the Ontario Hockey League and two in the American Hockey League.
“I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t take my clubs on the road during the season,” Rank said. “I played probably close to ten rounds during the year. I kind of like the break of putting the clubs away for a couple months and coming back and playing a with a fresh attitude going into the beginning of the year.”
A nominee for the 2017 Kitchener-Waterloo Athlete of the Year, Elmira’s Rank officiated his first playoff game this year in Game 2 of the Washington-Columbus first-round matchup. He was thrust into a linesman role after an injury to an official working the game.
“What a cool opportunity and it’s amazing how fast the game changes between the regular season and the playoffs,” Rank said. “For me to have a front-row seat in the first round of the playoffs and kind of have a front row to the U.S. Open is kind of a whirlwind of two fronts, I’m really proud of those things that I’ve accomplished.”
Rank qualified for the U.S. Open by finishing atop the leaderboard at a U.S. Open sectional qualifier tournament in Georgia last week, where he posted a 2-under at the 36 hole event.
The 2012 UW Male Athlete of the Year was a key member of the Warrior’s 2011 provincial titles. Rank also captured the individual college/university national title in 2012. He has ranked 56th in the world amateur rankings as well as being the second ranked amateur golfer in Canada.
“It was great to play four years at Waterloo, culminating with a Canadian University Championships win,” Rank said. “It kind of allowed me to work on my golf game for four years, and still live at home, and experience university, and at the end of the day, have a great education.
He added that he hasn’t had to lean too much on his UW education with the career path he chose, but he still values the ‘world-class’ education he did receive.
Rank also golfed for Canada at the 2015 Toronto Pan Am Games, and finished 77th at the 2016 Canadian Open.
He officiated his first game on January 15, 2015 in Buffalo as the Minnesota Wild paid a visit but the journey started back in Elmira as the two-sport athlete, who also excelled in hockey, began officiating.
“My dad was an official, just followed him to the rink, it was an easy way to make $20 as opposed to working at McDonald’s or Subway,” he added. “I loved the game of hockey, I enjoyed being out there with the young kids trying to help them learn the game itself, [had] some success at it, and didn’t really mind the screaming and yelling from both the parents and the participants, and it was a good fit for me.”
Rank, who still lives in the area, hopes to eventually get a chance to officiate in the cup final.
“I’m probably multiple years away, that’s definitely on the list of something I want to achieve, something I’m working very hard toward.”
But for now, Rank will line up with the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, as he competes in one of the biggest events on golf’s calendar.
